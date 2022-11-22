Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho confirms his favourite position

Manchester United have a star on their hands.

Although the Red Devils have endured a tough period which has been made harder by Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, one of the club’s rare positives has been young winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The teenage Argentine was promoted to the club’s senior first-team in the summer and hasn’t looked back since.

Scoring against Real Sociedad in the Europa League at the start of the month, the 18-year-old wasted no time in adding another against Fulham prior to the World Cup break – a fantastic goal that turned out to be the game’s winner.

Quickly becoming a fan-favourite, the young academy graduate has a bright future ahead of him and with his deal set to expire in the summer, it goes without saying that everybody associated with the 20-time league winners will be hoping it is with them.

Speaking recently about his impressive breakthrough, as well as what position he feels he plays best in, the 18-year-old, who spoke to the club’s official website, said: “I’ve always liked to play out wide on the left, as a right-footed player able to cut inside.

“To be able to play as a right-footed player down the left, you also have to be pretty decent with your weaker foot.

From an early age, I’ve always practiced hard using both feet, because that makes you into a much better player and so nowadays I can play with both feet – not to perfection but to a good standard.

“Thankfully I was able to score those two goals with my other foot without too much difficulty.”

