Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person ever to reach 500 million followers on Instagram.

The Portugal international has released a commemorative video to celebrate this remarkable feat, showing some of his best pictures on the photo-sharing platform.

Of course, Ronaldo’s focus will now be on the World Cup with the Portuguese national team, but he will no doubt be proud to have broken another record to go alongside the great success he’s had on the pitch throughout his career.