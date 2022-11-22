Manchester United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club.

The 37-year-old recently shocked the world by giving Piers Morgan a hugely revealing interview and the repercussions of the attacker’s decision to take his grievances on record have now cost him his place at Old Trafford – and some may argue that was the forward’s intention.

Nevertheless, even though all eyes are on the Qatar World Cup, Ronaldo has not been far from fans’ lips.

Left wondering if the Red Devils would take action following his bombshell interview, fans now have their answer.

Confirming their decision to part ways with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, United, via their official website, wrote: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

As one door closes, another is certain to open, but once again, fans will be left to wonder where the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar will ply his trade next.

It is likely that Ronaldo’s long-term future will not be decided until after this winter’s World Cup though.

