Newcastle United is considering swapping winger Allan Saint-Maximin for Italy striker Moise Kean.

Juve Dipendenza reports that the 22-year-old is a player the Magpies are interested in signing. The Italian, who spent the season on loan in Turin, is still an Everton player.

Newcastle are reportedly disappointed with Saint-Maximin’s injury history and are willing to part ways with him when transfer window opens.

Moise Kean has a disappointing campaign in Premier League but the Magpies believe the striker has matured enough.