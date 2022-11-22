France have named their starting 11 to take on Australia in their opening match of the World Cup.

The 2018 winners will be looking to retain their title as world champions this year in Qatar and Didier Deschamps has an outstanding squad of players at his disposal.

He has, however, been dealt several significant injury blows ahead of the tournament; N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe were all ruled out before travelling, whereas Christopher Nkunku and Karim Benzema picked up injuries after reporting for international duty and were forced to travel home.

Benzema is one of the back of winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or award and would have been a crucial man for Les Bleus up front.

Still, Deschamps has deployed an outstanding lineup to kick off their campaign this evening. The one other match in Group D between Denmark and Tunisia ended 0-0 earlier today.

France line-up

Take a look at how the French line up below: