(Video) Ferdinand expects in-demand midfielder to snub Man United

Jude Bellingham is on course to become football’s next big thing.

The young English midfielder, who massively impressed during the Three Lions’ World Cup opener against Iran on Monday, is earning the praise of pretty much every single fan and pundit.

Although playing his domestic football with Borussia Dortmund, with his contract set to expire in 2025, it appears to be just a matter of time before one of Europe’s biggest clubs breaks the bank in order to prise him away from the Bundesliga.

The latest name to speculate about the talented teenager’s future has been former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

MORE: Manchester United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, the ex-Red Devil, while discussing Bellingham’s future and what clubs may be in the hunt for his signature, admitted the 19-year-old is likely to have a host of options but expects the midfielder to snub his former club.

“Put yourself in Jude Bellingham’s shoes now… [Manchester] City are going to be in for him, Real Madrid will probably be in for him, they are all going to be, Barca, Bayern will be in for him,” Ferdinand said.

“There’s too much work to be done at United, its whether he thinks ‘you know what I can be the catalyst to pull this club back to where it should be’.

“That’s the only way he goes if he says that in his own mind, ‘I can be that guy’, if he thinks he can be that guy then Man United’s the club for him, but I don’t see him taking that decision.”

(Play clip from: 09:22)