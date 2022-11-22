Roy Keane was not happy with Wales performance against United States yesterday at World Cup.

Both nations shared the points after a stale match with few chances for both teams.

Keane was not happy with Leeds loanee in particular who was ‘sloppy’ throughout the game according to the pundit.

“Wales haven’t got started,” said Keane. “But go back to the basics. They have been sloppy in play. They have given away the ball cheaply.

“It’s gone up to James and he’s not got hold of it. You are not giving yourself a breather in the game. You have good options off the bench. Keep your head. But also, somebody say to these players ‘liven up, we need a little bit more. Cut out the sloppiness’.”

Daniel James left Leeds on deadline day to join Fulham and his future at Elland Road is in major doubt as Jesse Marsch isn’t appeared to be a big fan of the Wales attacker.