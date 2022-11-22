Video: Saudi Arabia fans celebrate win over Argentina by trolling Lionel Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Some Saudi Arabia fans couldn’t resist trolling Lionel Messi with the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after their surprise World Cup win over Argentina.

The Middle East side sprung one of the all-time World Cup shocks with a 2-1 win over Argentina, with Messi on the score sheet but looking set for further heartache in this competition.

See below as these fans rubbed salt into Messi’s wounds by celebrating the result with Ronaldo’s “suuiiii” celebration…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates reaching record-breaking 500 million followers on Instagram
Club now gutted they sold one ‘fantastic’ player to Newcastle United
Exclusive: Argentina’s mental strength questioned as agent says they “turned up for a kickabout”

Messi and Ronaldo are both probably the greatest ever to step onto a football pitch, but neither of them have ever won the World Cup.

With today’s result, it now seems increasingly unlikely we’ll be seeing Messi pick up that illustrious trophy this year, and perhaps ever, as this could well be his last tournament.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.