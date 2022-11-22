Some Saudi Arabia fans couldn’t resist trolling Lionel Messi with the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after their surprise World Cup win over Argentina.

The Middle East side sprung one of the all-time World Cup shocks with a 2-1 win over Argentina, with Messi on the score sheet but looking set for further heartache in this competition.

See below as these fans rubbed salt into Messi’s wounds by celebrating the result with Ronaldo’s “suuiiii” celebration…

"SIUUU" ? @brfootball Saudi Arabia fans hitting Ronaldo's signature celly after their win over Messi and Argentina. (via @marca)pic.twitter.com/MhYVeTqkBM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2022

Messi and Ronaldo are both probably the greatest ever to step onto a football pitch, but neither of them have ever won the World Cup.

With today’s result, it now seems increasingly unlikely we’ll be seeing Messi pick up that illustrious trophy this year, and perhaps ever, as this could well be his last tournament.