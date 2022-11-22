Video: Saudi Arabia score quickfire double to stun Lionel Messi and Argentina

Saudi Arabia have scored twice in the space of five minutes in the second half to set us on course for what could be one of the great World Cup shocks of recent times!

The Middle East nation have turned this game against Argentina around, with Lionel Messi’s penalty having given one of the pre-tournament favourites an early lead in the first half.

Now, however, Saudi Arabia find themselves 2-1 up after a quickfire double at the start of the second half…

See the video clip above for the equaliser, which was a neat finish from a tight angle.

And then how about this to put Saudi Arabia in front? A stunning strike that puts Argentina and Messi in serious trouble!

