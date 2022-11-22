Unless two ridiculous offers come in, Leicester City will not sell midfield duo Youri Tielemans and James Maddison during the January transfer window.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who believes the Foxes will dig their heels in and not be bullied into offloading either Tielemans or Maddison in January, despite the former being out of contract in the summer.

Both players are representing their countries in the 2022 Qatar World Cup and even though Maddison failed to feature during England’s opening group game against Iran on Monday, should the playmaker be given a chance and then go to impress, his value is expected to rocket, but Jones doesn’t think that’ll tempt Brendan Rodgers into selling.

“Unless it’s silly money, I just don’t think they’ll do it,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I mean, Leicester don’t cave in unless it suits them. And these are two players that absolutely define the way that their season goes. In January, they’d almost be impossible to replace.”