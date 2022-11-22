Five major clubs across Europe will enter a bidding war for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old has quickly become one of the most sought-after and exciting prospects in world football. He is already regarded as a complete midfielder despite his young age and has displayed world-class performances on some of the biggest stages.

Yesterday, he netted his first international goal and England’s opening goal of their World Cup campaign. He started the match and was lauded by pundits following the game for his outstanding efforts across the 90 minutes.

Since the start of the 2022/2023 campaign, he has scored nine goals, with four coming in the Champions League, and contributed three assists.

The clubs involved

He has attracted interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea and all of the clubs will be in the race to try and secure the Englishman’s signature next summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Dortmund have attached a £130 million price tag to their star.