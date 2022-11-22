The Glazers release statement following Man United sale reports

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, have released a statement following earlier reports that they’re open to investment.

A report from Sky News on Tuesday evening confirmed earlier suspicions that the American billionaires were willing to either sell the club in its entirety or at least relinquish a portion of their shares.

The latest in the rapidly developing story comes from the club’s owners themselves.

Confirming their intention to welcome investment, the Glazer family have announced that their main goal is to improve many aspects of the club, including Old Trafford, which is in desperate need of renovation work.

Addressing fans via the club’s official website, Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer said: “The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers.

“As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future.

“Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”

A large majority of Red Devils’ fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that this statement leads to an eventual sale.

However, with very little clarification over whether or not the Glazer family are willing to walk away from the club completely, it remains to be seen exactly what the future of the club’s ownership will look like.