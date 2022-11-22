(Video) Adrien Rabiot puts France level vs Australia

France were behind against Australia for just 18 minutes.

Craig Goodwin opened the game’s scoring and shocked the footballing world by putting his country ahead against Didier Deschamps’ defending champions.

However, fighting back in true champion style, Les Bleus found themselves level less than 20 minutes later after midfielder Adrien Rabiot beautifully guided home a towering header.

Check out the moment the Juventus playmaker opened his World Cup account below.