(Video) Adrien Rabiot puts France level vs Australia

France were behind against Australia for just 18 minutes.
Craig Goodwin opened the game’s scoring and shocked the footballing world by putting his country ahead against Didier Deschamps’ defending champions.
However, fighting back in true champion style, Les Bleus found themselves level less than 20 minutes later after midfielder Adrien Rabiot beautifully guided home a towering header.
Check out the moment the Juventus playmaker opened his World Cup account below.
He rejected France’s standby list in 2018 ?
Now he’s on Les Bleus’ scoresheet in 2022 ?
France are level thanks to Adrien Rabiot’s header ?
?? 1-1 ??
