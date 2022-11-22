(Video) Australia take shock lead against France as Les Bleus’ injury problems mount

The shocks on Day 3 at the World Cup just keep coming!

Australia have taken a first-half lead against defending champions France.

Although Les Bleus are without the likes of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, the 2018 winners should still have enough about them to beat 38th-ranked Australia.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case after Craig Goodwin fired in a close-range effort after just nine minutes.

If Didier Deschamps’ woes weren’t bad enough, defender Lucas Hernandez also appeared to injure himself during the Aussie’s build-up. The right-back has been substituted for his brother, Theo.

