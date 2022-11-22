(Video) Giroud attempts audacious overhead kick vs Australia

Olivier Giroud has come within touching distance of scoring what would have been a memorable World Cup goal.
Currently in action for France against fellow Group C contenders Australia, the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker, who already has one goal to his name tonight, nearly netted an emphatic second.
On the receiving end of a floated cross from left-back Theo Hernandez, the experienced Les Bleus forward attempted an acrobatic overhead kick but unfortunately, the 36-year-old’s effort went narrowly wide.
