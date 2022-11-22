Kylian Mbappe has extended France’s lead against Australia during Tuesday night’s Group C game in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who has been one of his country’s best players, has seen his efforts rewarded in the game’s second half.

Following goals from Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud, Mbappe has become the latest French player to find the back of the net and what an effort it was.

Check out the moment the talented 23-year-old scored below.

MBAPPE SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP ??? France takes a 3-1 lead pic.twitter.com/MxShrtsNTE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022