Olivier Giroud has levelled legendary forward Thierry Henry’s record of 51 goals for France, joining him as the side’s joint all-time top goalscorer. 

He headed home in the second half to hit 51 goals on the same night he hit his 50th and made it 4-1 to Les Bleus against Australia.

After a shaky start that saw the reigning world champions concede within the opening 10 minutes, the French showed the same determination and ability that won them the lucrative trophy in 2018 and they have dominated the game ever since.

Giroud is alongside Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet in France’s opening match. Watch his second goal below:

 

Footage courtesy of BBC Sport.

