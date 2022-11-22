(Video) Olivier Giroud makes it 2-1 to reigning champions before half-time

Olivier Giroud has netted his 50th international goal to give France the lead before the interval against Australia.

Australia opened the scoring through Craig Goodwin, who left Les Bleus’ defenders red-faced after a dismal display and start to the match for the reigning world champions.

However, France then equalised through Adrien Rabiot in the 27th minute and have dominated the match ever since. Giroud secured the lead only five minutes later. Watch the goal below:

What a turnaround from France ? Olivier Giroud scores his 50th international goal and he's just one behind the great Thierry Henry ? ?? 2-1 ?? ??? Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/lWxpE5NpEE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 22, 2022

Didier Deschamps’ side are now in control of the game and have settled after a shaky start to their World Cup campaign.

Footage courtesy of BBC.