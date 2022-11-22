(Video) Olivier Giroud makes it 2-1 to reigning champions before half-time

Posted by

Olivier Giroud has netted his 50th international goal to give France the lead before the interval against Australia.

Australia opened the scoring through Craig Goodwin, who left Les Bleus’ defenders red-faced after a dismal display and start to the match for the reigning world champions.

However, France then equalised through Adrien Rabiot in the 27th minute and have dominated the match ever since. Giroud secured the lead only five minutes later. Watch the goal below:

 

Didier Deschamps’ side are now in control of the game and have settled after a shaky start to their World Cup campaign.

Footage courtesy of BBC.

 

More Stories Didier Deschamps France Frnace National Team Olivier Giroud Qatar 2022 World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.