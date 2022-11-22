(Video) Shock as Robert Lewandowski misses penalty vs Mexico

Poland looked odds-on to take an unlikely lead against Mexico during Group C’s first Matchday on Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn’t to be though.

The Barcelona star, who is once again captaining his country, was gifted the chance to fire the Poles into a one-nil lead but despite striking the ball firmly, missed.

Mexican goalkeeper and cult hero Guillermo Ochoa made an impressive diving save.

Check out the moment the usually-prolific 34-year-old fluffed his lines below.

