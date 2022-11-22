Vincent Kompany makes dig at Cristiano Ronaldo following Manchester United departure

Vincent Kompany made a dig towards Cristiano Ronaldo when questioned on the prospect of signing the forward for Burnley.

The former Manchester City captain did not hesitate to make a joke regarding Ronaldo to his fellow pundits in the BBC studio.

Kompany is currently overseeing his first year in charge of Burnley after two years in charge of Anderlecht. He has got his squad in fine form too, as they currently sit first-placed in the Championship and have lost only two matches out of 21 played.

When asked by Gary Lineker if he would sign Ronaldo for his club, he responded: “We need players who can run.”

Would Vincent Kompany take Cristiano Ronaldo at Turf Moor? Doesn't seem like the Burnley manager is keen ?#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 22, 2022

Footage courtesy of BBC Sport.

Ronaldo’s exit from MUFC

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has left through a mutual agreement with United and with immediate effect.

The decision has come after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, the Glazers and former teammates. He explained that he felt “betrayed” by the club and raised several other issues.