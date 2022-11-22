Insider now hints ‘explosive’ star would love to join Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
A top journalist expects that Crystal Palace could be set to complete a major signing for the January transfer window.

According to Alex Crook of talkSPORT, Manchester United right-back would be desperate to be allowed to return to Palace in the middle of this season.

“I think it’s fair to say that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and his representatives probably will be looking at different venues for him to go back into a club and get first-team football guaranteed,” Crook said.

“And obviously, if Crystal Palace do throw our hat into the ring for him, I think we would be relatively high on the list of suitors from Aaron’s perspective.

“Because he will know exactly what the environment is. He’ll know a number of the people that are involved both in the playing staff and behind the scenes.”

