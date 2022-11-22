‘He’s not part of the plans’ – Sky Sports reporter says Moyes wants Hammers star gone

Vladimir Coufal’s West Ham future reportedly looks in major doubt as David Moyes doesn’t view him as part of his plans.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Coufal initially shone at West Ham but now seems increasingly out of favour and it seems he’s now one being pushed towards the exit door.

“If you look at the stats, seven Premier League starts this season, the likes of Ben Johnson have started ahead of him at right-back, but I think more significantly, when Nayef Aguerd was injured at centre-back in pre-season, West Ham United brought in Thilo Kehrer.

“I think he was predominantly brought in as a central-defender, but what has transpired is he’s ended up playing right-back.

“If that’s not a message to Vladimir Coufal that he’s not part of the plans, I don’t know what is.”