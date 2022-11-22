Zidane set to return to management after World Cup with ‘agreement already in place’

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to return to management once the 2022 World Cup in Qatar concludes.

That’s according to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, who claims the 50-year-old has ‘already agreed’ to succeed Didier Deschamps as the France national team’s manager.

Les Bleus’ focus will currently be on the World Cup and set to kick off their campaign against Australia on Tuesday evening, Deschamps will be hoping to get off to a winning start.

However, following Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba’s absences through injury, it won’t be easy for Deschamps to guide his country to their third World Cup.

Nevertheless, regardless of what happens in Qatar, the 1998 and 2018 world champions appear on course to welcome a new head coach before the New Year.

Zidane has been out of work since he left his position at Real Madrid last year and although previously linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, it now seems the Frenchman has opted for an international job instead.