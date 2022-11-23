Aston Villa are interested in signing the Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi during the January transfer window.

According to a report via Calciomercato, Unai Emery is looking to add to his attacking department and the newly appointed Aston Villa manager has identified the 28-year-old Kosovan international as a target.

Muriqi has been in fine form for the Spanish club this season and he has scored eight goals in 12 league games. He has an assist to his name as well.

Apparently, Villa could look to offer €20 million when the transfer window re-opens in January. It remains to be seen whether Mallorca are prepared to sanction the departure of their star striker.

Muriqi has led Mallorca to 11th place in the La Liga table so far and his departure midway through the season could be a damaging blow for the Spanish outfit.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are 12th in the league table and they will be aiming for a top-half finish. A signing like Muriqi in January could galvanise the squad and help them finish the season strongly.

Emery has Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings at his disposal but the two players have combined to score just 7 goals this season. It is evident that the West Midlands club could do with a quality attacker.

The Kosovan ace is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.