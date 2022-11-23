Video: Antonio Rudiger does bizarre Usain Bolt impression during Germany-Japan World Cup clash

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger showed once again that he’s always a joy to watch with some weird running as he tracked back for Germany against Japan in today’s World Cup clash.

Just watch below as Rudiger seems to briefly morph into Usain Bolt with some high steps in order to pick up speed as he chases for the ball…

Rudiger is not serious ?pic.twitter.com/metrz9zJCl — Conn (@ConnCFC) November 23, 2022

Pictures courtesy of 1HD

Rudiger is a top centre-back so we shouldn’t laugh at his methods too much, but this was pretty amusing to watch.

Germany took the lead through an Ilkay Gundogan penalty in the first half, while they later saw a Kai Havertz goal chalked off by VAR.