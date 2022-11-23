“I’m ready” – Arsenal transfer target fuels Gunners talk with hint over his future

Arsenal look to have been given a positive piece of transfer news today as Palmeiras midfielder Danilo appears to have dropped a pretty clear hint over his future.

The talented 21-year-old looks an outstanding prospect and was a target for the Gunners back in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in a recent edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It now looks like Arsenal could be active in January and be given the funds to sign a new midfielder, according to the Evening Standard, who quote Danilo as saying he’s ready to play at a more competitive level.

The Brazilian also says there will likely be talks over his future soon, though he didn’t want to personally comment on the situation too much.

“I see myself mature enough to be able to play in any competition in the world, I’m ready,” Danilo told UOL Esporte, as translated by the Evening Standard.

“[I am ready] because Palmeiras helped me a lot, from the base, with [director] Joao Paulo [Sampaio], and I kept my mentality strong with the arrival of Abel (the Palmeiras manager).

“But I prefer not to get involved with these transfer issues. I told my manager to only talk to me if it’s the right thing. Then we sit down and talk to Palmeiras and decide what’s best for everyone.”

Arsenal lack depth behind Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, so it surely makes sense to bring in someone like Danilo who can help them maintain their strong start to the season, which has surprisingly seen them take a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side seem to be ahead of schedule in terms of their project, but they must surely be flexible and ensure they don’t blow this huge chance to win their first title since 2003/04.