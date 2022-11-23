Arsenal may now be more likely to land €60m summer transfer target

Arsenal reportedly targeted a transfer deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during the summer, and may now be more likely to tempt him to accept a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Serbia international has been a star player for Lazio in a great career in Serie A, and it’s led to him being linked a few times with moves to bigger clubs, though one has yet to materialise.

Still, it seems Arsenal did try in the summer and there may now be a better chance for them as their success in the Premier League so far this season is being tipped to make them a more tempting option, as per the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The Gunners could do with strengthening in midfield this winter, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking a little short of reliable squad depth.

If Arsenal are to keep going in the title race, they will surely need more options available to them in the second half of what could be a long and challenging season.

Milinkovic-Savic looks ideal, and the report adds that Arsenal could try landing the 27-year-old for around €60million, possibly with players involved as well.