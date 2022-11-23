Raheem Sterling names 21-year-old Newcastle transfer target as the ‘fastest man in the world’

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling has heaped praise onto one of his teammates who’s being linked with a transfer to Newcastle.

Armando Broja was eyed up by the Magpies during the summer after his successful loan spell at Southampton, and he’s now back at Chelsea and continuing to face an uncertain future as he’s not playing much.

Broja could be a fine signing for Newcastle, and Sterling has made some big claims about his lightning pace.

“Armando Broja – fastest man in the world,” Sterling said in an interview.

The former Man City man added that he’s generally a huge fan of Broja’s potential, so it will be interesting to see if this makes it harder for Newcastle to get a deal done for him in the near future.

“When people see him properly… yeah. I can’t lie, I’ve always thought my knack is, whenever I’ve been at clubs, I can always pick when my friends outside have not seen them, and I say ‘he’s the next one’.

“It’s him. I went in, I’d heard a lot of things about him before but never really watched him. He’s the truth. He’s the truth.”