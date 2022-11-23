Premier League club rule out signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite holding talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes earlier in the year, according to recent reports, Chelsea have ‘no plans’ to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Matt Law, who claims the Blues are very unlikely to offer the Portuguese megastar a Premier League lifeline.

As of now, Chelsea have no plans to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. I don’t expect that to change but I’ve learned to never say never in football. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 23, 2022

Chelsea were heavily linked with signing the 37-year-old back in the summer, (The Athletic) but despite owner Todd Boehly meeting with Mendes, a move failed to materialise, and now it seems the opportunity has been lost forever.

MORE: Exclusive: €50m transfer could be “smart solution” for Man Utd to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

After dropping a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan last week, Ronaldo agreed to ‘mutually terminate’ his contract with Man United, and after becoming the world’s most high-profile free agent, will now be searching for his next challenge once the 2022 Qatar World Cup concludes next month.

However, judging by these latest reports, Stamford Bridge is unlikely to be the 37-year-old’s next destination, so the question remains, where will the five-time Ballon d’Or winner play next? – Let us know your thoughts in the comments.