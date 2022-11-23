Exclusive: “It’s about convincing the player” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea transfer target

Chelsea remain in contention for the potential transfer of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, along with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing.

There continues to be plenty of transfer gossip and speculation involving the Brazilian teenager, who is fast becoming regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the game.

Chelsea would do well to win the race for Endrick’s signature, and Romano has confirmed they are still in the running, and that it will ultimately be the player who decides where he goes next.

Romano has responded to some talk of a bid coming in from PSG to Palmeiras, with the Italian journalist making it clear that there is still no agreement in place with any club just yet.

It seems this decision is largely with the player, so we will have to wait a little longer before seeing where the 16-year-old chooses to move to next.

“There’s still no agreement between Palmeiras and any other club, or on the player’s side,” Romano said.

“It’s still open and it’s the player who will decide, so more than bids to Palmeiras, it’s about convincing the player.

“The race remains the same: Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG. All the clubs are still in the race, 100%.”

It would be great to see Endrick in the Premier League at some point in his career, but it surely won’t be easy for Chelsea to see off competition from two major European clubs.

Real Madrid have a strong Brazilian contingent, having also signed youngsters like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes when they were at a similar stage in their careers.

PSG, meanwhile, have Neymar on their books, and Endrick will inevitably draw comparisons with the former Santos wonderkid, so may be keen to follow in his footsteps with a move to the French capital.