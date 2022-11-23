Date set for Christopher Nkunku Chelsea transfer and Todd Boehly is already eyeing another ambitious target

A date has been set for the Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea transfer to go through, while Blues owner Todd Boehly already has his sights set on moving for AC Milan star Rafael Leao as well.

The west London giants have been busy since Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich, with a host of new signings joining during the summer, such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella.

It now looks like further big-name reinforcements are on the way, with Nkunku set to join from RB Leipzig in the summer, though Chelsea initially explored the possibility of bringing him in this January, according to 90min.

Chelsea chief Boehly is now also eyeing up Leao from Milan as another ambitious target, according to the report, with Graham Potter likely to have a very different-looking forward line next season if both these deals go through.

Nkunku and Leao both look like necessary purchases for Chelsea, with Potter’s side struggling at the moment, particularly because of the lack of form of the likes of Aubameyang and Sterling, as well as signings from other recent windows like Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea surely won’t get back to being serious title contenders unless they can improve their scoring record, and Nkunku looks a particularly exciting addition from that point of view.

The France international was on fire for Leipzig last season, scoring 35 goals in all competitions and being named the Bundesliga Player of the Year.

Leao, meanwhile, is a pacey and skilful wide forward who can come in and provide a goal threat and some creativity for this Chelsea side.

Writing about Leao in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, Fabrizio Romano said it was not looking easy for Milan to agree a new contract for the Portugal international.

“There’s been some speculation about talks stalling, and while it’s not an easy deal, discussions are still ongoing. Paolo Maldini is on it and will try to find a solution as soon as possible,” Romano said.