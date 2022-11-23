Rival manager surprisingly backing Cristiano Ronaldo transfer swoop following Man United exit

As well as World Cup news, we can probably expect Cristiano Ronaldo transfer speculation to dominate the headlines in the days and weeks ahead after his departure from Manchester United was announced yesterday.

The Portugal international is certainly a high-profile free agent and will not be short of suitors now that he’s been made available, even if things didn’t end well for him at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo recently gave a highly controversial interview to Piers Morgan slamming various aspects of Man Utd, most notably coming out with the revelation that he doesn’t have any respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Unsurprisingly, the club had little choice but to get rid of the 37-year-old after that, but now we’re seeing some slightly bizarre transfer rumours about him, with Sport Witness tweeting that Spanish newspaper AS are claiming there’s interest from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp…

Good Morning, AS are just casually linking Cristiano Ronaldo with Liverpool and suggesting Jurgen Klopp would be a big backer of the signing. This is what happens when Spain have to wait so long for their first World Cup game. pic.twitter.com/QWRzMsYVDq — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) November 23, 2022

Liverpool might do well to strengthen their attack in the near future as they’re clearly missing Sadio Mane, but we’d be extremely surprised if Ronaldo was the player they turned to.

As well as the rivalry with Ronaldo’s former club, it just seems like the most un-Klopp signing imaginable, both in terms of his playing style and likely wage demands.

Matt Law of the Telegraph also seems to be ruling Chelsea out of the race for now…

As of now, Chelsea have no plans to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. I don't expect that to change but I've learned to never say never in football. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 23, 2022

Still, as explained by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this season, there was genuine interest in Ronaldo from Manchester City last summer.

You can’t really rule anything out in football, but Ronaldo going to Liverpool is about as close as you can come to something you can be fairly certain is not going to happen.

