Dan Ashworth’s team out in Qatar working on ‘gem’ Newcastle signing

Although likely to be keeping a close eye on Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope, all of whom are representing England, Newcastle United’s recruitment team will also be using the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to scout potential ‘gems’.

That’s according to journalist Aaron Stokes, who has claimed the Magpies’ sporting director Dan Ashworth, along with his recruitment specialists, will be in Qatar and hard at work trying to identify a star in the making.

Speaking on the Everything is Black and White show, Stokes said: “They’ll be looking, you know, Ashworth’s team will be out there and trying to find the gem.

“I think there’s been a couple over the years that have come out of the left field, Newcastle have signed them. Like Daryl Janmaat and players that have just sort of come out of nowhere with a really, really good World Cup – and all of a sudden big Premier League teams want them.

“So I’ve got no doubt they’ll be keeping an eye on these games and hopefully a gem or two emerges that they can try and steal.”

