David Beckham “open to talks” over potential takeover of Manchester United

The Manchester United legend is interested in holding talks with potential investors in being a part of a takeover of his former club.

The former midfielder is regarded as one of the best players in United’s long and successful history – and supporters would be keen to have someone in charge of their team who has such a strong connection with the club.

Beckham is a product of Carrington. He went from winning the FA Youth Cup with the Class of ‘92 to winning the treble with Sir Alex Ferguson – an achievement which is yet to be reached by another English side. He is someone that knows what fans want and what it means to represent the Red Devils.

Beckham open to being a co-owner of his former club

According to Financial Times, the Englishman will not be able to oversee a takeover himself but would enlist the help of serious candidates to be a part of a bid.

Boyhood United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly preparing a bid and the Old Trafford faithful would likely jump at the chance of the two running things in Manchester.