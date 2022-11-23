Journalist Dean Jones says Jesse Marsch will have funds to bring two attackers in January.

Patrick Bamford’s worrying form will make Leeds go into market for strikers and according to the journalist those signings will determine the future of Jesse Marsch at Elland Road.

“I think he’ll sign two different sorts of attackers in the next window.

“Who these guys are could basically determine whether Marsch stays in the job there or not, so he’s got to get the right man.” – said Jones for GiveMeSport.