How much Man United will save from terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract

Manchester United will save huge sums of money after managing to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract.

According to the Times, this move should save Man Utd £15.5million in wages, with no compensation owed to Ronaldo due to his antics in his TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan.

This looks like a good move by the Red Devils, with Ronaldo becoming more of a problem than he was worth, with his presence on the bench being a big distraction this season.

The Portugal international will now focus on the World Cup, but it will be interesting to see where he ends up next after his second spell at United came to an end.

Ronaldo surely still has it in him to make an impact for a top club, even if he’ll be turning 38 in a couple of months.

The veteran forward still managed 24 goals for United in all competitions last season, and there may be some who’ll still feel Erik ten Hag could’ve given him more of a chance this season.

Having said that, there was surely no other option than to let him go after the recent quotes from his interview on TalkTV.