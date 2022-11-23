Video: Jamal Musiala nearly scores Messi-esque wonder-goal for Germany vs Japan

Bayern Munich and Germany wonderkid Jamal Musiala is showing himself to be an incredible young talent.

Watch below as he briefly morphs into prime Lionel Messi with his superb dribbling skills, dancing his way past a crowd of defenders in the penalty area before just getting the finish wrong in this World Cup clash with Japan…

Didn't get the finish but it's clear Jamal Musiala is a serious baller ?#ITVFootball | #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/L48XptQay2 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022

Musiala left Chelsea as a youngster and was also eligible to play for England at international level, so this won’t be an easy watch if you’re a Blues supporter and cheering on the Three Lions in this World Cup!

The 19-year-old midfielder surely has a very bright future in the game and he’s already adding some spark to this tournament.