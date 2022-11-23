Video: Takuma Asano scores a brilliant goal as Japan spring another World Cup shock by taking the lead vs Germany

We are closing in on yet another shock World Cup result as Japan take a 2-1 lead against Germany in this afternoon’s game.

Watch below as Takuma Asano scores a superb goal to complete Japan’s comeback against the 2014 champions, with a great touch and powerful finish giving one of the pre-tournament favourites absolutely no chance…

Yesterday we saw a huge upset as Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1, and this would be another memorable result that few saw coming.

Germany took the lead earlier in the game but couldn’t make their dominance count, with Jamal Musiala missing a good chance after some lovely skill to create the opening for himself.

