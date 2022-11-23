Exclusive: €50m transfer could be “smart solution” for Man Utd to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have been told that a transfer deal for Lille striker Jonathan David could be ideal for them to replace the departing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils announced last night that Ronaldo has had his contract terminated, and there’s no doubt they could do with bringing in a top class signing up front to help fill the void left by the veteran Portugal international.

David has shone in Ligue 1 and Fabrizio Romano has long been a big fan of the young Canada international, now telling CaughtOffside in his exclusive Daily Briefing that he feels this could be the kind of signing Man Utd should look at now that Ronaldo has left.

The 22-year-old surely has a big future in the game, and would apparently be available for as little as €50million, which seems a potential bargain if he goes on to fulfil his true potential in the next few years.

“Personally, I always mention Jonathan David as smart solution for United or other clubs,” Romano said.

“I already said it few times; young, talented, available for €50m. But let’s see what United decide to do.”

Romano also expressed the view that Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford would probably have to go down as a mistake.

He said: “I think nothing will change the relationship between Ronaldo and Man Utd fans, it will stay forever because the history will always be there.

“But joining Man United in that moment of his career was probably a mistake purely from a sporting point of view.”