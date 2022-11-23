Kevin De Bruyne does not believe he should have been awarded Player of the Match in Belgium’s opening World Cup match against Canada.

The Belgium international saw out a tightly contested 1-0 win to open their World Cup campaign with a crucial three points.

Canada had 22 shots with only three on target against Thibaut Courtois, who saved a red-faced Yannick Carrasco from further embarrassment after saving the penalty he gave away for a handball.

Despite getting the victory, Belgium were widely criticised for their performance, especially in the first half in which they were dominated by their opponents. The only goal of the game, which was netted by Michy Batshuayi, came against the run of play.

They finished third-placed at the 2018 World Cup and will be looking to go further this campaign and lift the lucrative trophy with the added talent at their disposal. The majority of their squad are in excellent form for their respective clubs; De Bruyne, Courtois and Leandro Trossard – to name a few.

De Bruyne confused by Player of the Match award

The 31-year-old was shocked to win the award, he said (via DaveOCKOP): “I don’t think I played a great game. I don’t know why I got the trophy. Maybe it’s because of my name. Credit to Canada.”