Kevin De Bruyne reacts to winning Player of the Match against Canada: “I don’t know why I got the trophy”

International Football
Posted by

Kevin De Bruyne does not believe he should have been awarded Player of the Match in Belgium’s opening World Cup match against Canada.

The Belgium international saw out a tightly contested 1-0 win to open their World Cup campaign with a crucial three points.

Canada had 22 shots with only three on target against Thibaut Courtois, who saved a red-faced Yannick Carrasco from further embarrassment after saving the penalty he gave away for a handball.

Despite getting the victory, Belgium were widely criticised for their performance, especially in the first half in which they were dominated by their opponents. The only goal of the game, which was netted by Michy Batshuayi, came against the run of play.

They finished third-placed at the 2018 World Cup and will be looking to go further this campaign and lift the lucrative trophy with the added talent at their disposal. The majority of their squad are in excellent form for their respective clubs; De Bruyne, Courtois and Leandro Trossard – to name a few.

More Stories / Latest News
David Beckham “open to talks” over potential takeover of Manchester United
Serie A giants ‘battling’ to sign outcast Chelsea star after World Cup
Maradona’s son lays into Messi following Argentina’s shock defeat vs Saudi Arabia

De Bruyne confused by Player of the Match award

The 31-year-old was shocked to win the award, he said (via DaveOCKOP): “I don’t think I played a great game. I don’t know why I got the trophy. Maybe it’s because of my name. Credit to Canada.”

More Stories belgium Canada National Team Kevin De Bruyne Qatar 2022 World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.