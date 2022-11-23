Leeds United are in pursuit of AC Milan star Charles De Ketelaere after failing to sign him in the summer.

As per HITC, they have already contacted the reigning Serie A giants to make their interest clear.

According to The Athletic, Leeds were chasing De Ketelaere in the summer transfer window and Fabrizio Romano reported that the club had tabled a £30 million bid for the youngster before Milan swooped in and secured his signature.

Now, the Yorkshire side are adamant about bringing the Belgian to Elland Road in any way they can – even if it means a loan move.

De Ketelaere would bolster Leeds’ squad

Jesse Marsch has his squad sitting 15th in the Premier League after a shaky start to the 2022/2023 campaign, in which they spent the majority of the first half of the season in the relegation zone.

The 21-year-old would be an exciting addition to The Whites, especially given his experience in Europe and the top divisions.