£34k-a-week star doesn’t want to play for Leeds anymore

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is reportedly keen to leave the club after falling out of favour this season.

Jesse Marsch made a number of changes to the Leeds squad in the summer, signing both Tyler Adams and Marc Roca to bolster his midfield.

Klich, who earns £34,000 a week at Elland Road, now wants to be allowed a move away in order to get back to playing more regularly, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is said to be attracting interest from clubs in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, but it remains to be seen if anyone is currently in pole position for his signature.

Leeds fans surely won’t be too disappointed if Klich moves on as he is no longer likely to have much of an impact on their first-team.

