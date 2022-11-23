How Liverpool sale affected Glazers’ decision to go public with Man United decision

The recent decision of Liverpool owners FSG to put the club up for sale seems to have had a domino effect that has impacted the Glazers’ announcement on Manchester United yesterday.

The club’s unpopular American owners have now made it clear they will be open to interest in Man Utd, which could finally bring their long and controversial reign at Old Trafford to an end.

It seems that the Glazers have been open to selling United for some time, but only went public now due to the fear that they could miss out on buyers due to Liverpool also being on the market, according to Miguel Delaney of the Independent…

FSG might have caused a domino effect. There's a belief in football investment circles that Glazers wouldn't have gone public if they didn't feel they could lose potential buyers to Liverpool. Club had basically been for sale for right price for months – but not announced. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 23, 2022

It will be interesting to see what happens with these two great English clubs now, as a change in ownership could have huge repercussions in the Premier League.

Liverpool have been hugely successful under FSG, whereas United fans will be thrilled to be rid of the Glazers.

If, in theory, LFC end up being purchased by owners with a very different strategy, it could derail a lot of the good work done in recent years, while a change from the Glazers could be just what’s needed for the Red Devils to get back on track after a miserable last decade or so.