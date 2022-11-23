Man Utd consider forward transfer to replace Ronaldo, report hints at summer targets who could be eyed again

Manchester United are reportedly reconsidering making a signing up front in the January transfer window following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international had his contract terminated by the Red Devils yesterday, following his controversial and outspoken interview with Piers Morgan last week, in which he criticised manager Erik ten Hag and some of his teammates past and present.

Ronaldo’s departure leaves Man Utd a little light up front, and so it’s not too surprising to see that they could now be in the market for an attacking signing in January.

This is according to the Manchester Evening News, who name some players the club looked at in the summer, though without making it clear if they’ll definitely be targets again.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in today’s edition of Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian transfer news journalist explained that he would recommend Lille striker Jonathan David as being ideal for United or other top clubs.

One imagines MUFC will consider their options and will be linked with a whole host of names in the weeks and months ahead.

Fans would surely be happy with David joining from Lille, or other options like Cody Gakpo and Benjamin Sesko.