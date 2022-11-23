Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have aimed a sly dig at the Red Devils on his way out of the club.

It was officially announced yesterday that the Portugal international’s contract at Old Trafford had been terminated, but not long before that he uploaded this photo to his Instagram page…

It shows Ronaldo sporting a new watch, and part of the image on it is taken from a goal he scored against Man Utd during his days as a Real Madrid player.

Of all the pictures he could’ve gone for, it seems like too much of a coincidence that he went for a goal against United just as he was leaving the club.

Reminder: This is a player with over 700 club career goals, as well as 135 for the Portuguese national team – while he’s also scored in three separate Champions League finals. Why choose this one goal?

Ronaldo left United on pretty bad terms, and this latest stunt surely won’t go down well with the fans.