“He’s crazy. This guy is an idiot, a sick man” – old Florentino Perez quotes about Cristiano Ronaldo make for interesting reading now

With Cristiano Ronaldo now confirmed as leaving Manchester United after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, it seems relevant to revisit those alarming quotes from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that surfaced last year.

Ronaldo has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons at Man Utd this season, and many fans will surely now be relieved that the club have terminated his contract after so much unprofessional behaviour.

The Portugal international publicly criticised Erik ten Hag in his interview on TalkTV, saying he had no respect for the Red Devils boss, while also aiming digs at some of his current and former teammates.

It’s clear United had to get rid of Ronaldo, and Fabrizio Romano has even suggested it was a mistake to re-sign him in the first place.

Interestingly, leaked comments from Madrid chief Perez perhaps have an insight into an unseen side of Ronaldo before all this kicked off.

“He’s crazy. This guy is an idiot, a sick man,” Perez said of Ronaldo in audio obtained by Marca.

“You think this guy is normal but he’s not normal, otherwise he wouldn’t do all the things he does. The last nonsense he did, the whole world saw it. Why do you think he does these stupid things?”

He also spoke about Jose Mourinho and their agent Jorge Mendes, saying: “Mendes doesn’t control [Cristiano], just like he doesn’t control Mourinho. Zero weight. These are guys with a serious ego, both spoiled, and they don’t see reality because they could both earn a lot more money if they were otherwise inclined.

“These two are abnormal, because we’re talking about a lot of money in respect to image rights. Also, with that face they have, that defiant way, that everyone dislikes them; if the publicity is the opposite, it’s the opposite!”