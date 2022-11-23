Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form in the Bundesliga this season, and he has picked up 13 goals and four assists across all competitions.

According to Rudy Galetti, the player is on Manchester United’s radar.

The Frenchman will be out of contract at the end of the season and he could be snapped up on a bargain during the January transfer window. Furthermore, the player will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils needs to improve their attacking department and Thuram could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract through mutual consent yesterday, and they could lose Marcus Rashford at the end of the season as well.

The England international will be a free agent at the end of the season.

It is evident that Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a couple of attacking reinforcements, and Thuram seems like an ideal fit for them.

The 25-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford. Furthermore, he can play anywhere across the front three and Manchester United will benefit from his versatility.

The player has been linked with a number of other European clubs as well and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can fend off the competition and secure his services in the upcoming windows.