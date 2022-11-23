(Video) Manchester United star trains alone after missing out on England call up

Jadon Sancho is training alone in the Netherlands after missing out on an England call-up.

The 22-year-old has struggled since arriving at Manchester United to make a statement on the pitch, especially this season, despite being an unstoppable force when playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Throughout his time in Germany, the Englishman racked up an outstanding 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances. Since making the switch back to England, his goal contributions have dropped drastically; scoring eight and assisting four in 52 matches.

However, he is still young and remains an exciting prospect for the Red Devils. The introduction and form of academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho may motivate Sancho and force him to replicate the same performances and confidence he displayed for Dortmund.

Sancho trains alone during World Cup

He was spotted practising training drills in the Netherlands, take a look below:

Bijzonder beeld van Jadon Sancho. De Engelse buitenspeler van Manchester United traint – nadat hij is afgevallen voor het WK in Qatar – schijnbaar bij de Brabantse amateurclub OJC Rosmalen. Conditie op peil houden in het land van zijn trainer. Prachtig. #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/Fv45wLtFWr — Joost Blaauwhof (@joost_blaauwhof) November 23, 2022

Footage courtesy of Joost Blaauwhof.