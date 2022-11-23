Newcastle United have been linked with a number of players since their takeover and the latest name linked with a move to St James’ Park is that of the French international Marcus Thuram.

The 25-year-old forward will be a free agent at the end of the season. Therefore, there have been speculations surrounding a potential January move.

The January window is Borussia Mönchengladbach’s only opportunity to recoup some money for the attacker, and it seems that the player has been offered to Newcastle United.

Dean Jones has said to Give Me Sport: “Thuram has been offered to Newcastle for the next window. He’s somebody that they are willing to consider. They see that he holds good value at the price that’s been put to them.”

The Magpies could definitely use more quality in the final third and Thuram would be an inexpensive addition for them.

The Frenchman has been in impressive form this season and he has 13 goals and four assists across all competitions. He can play anywhere across the front three and Eddie Howe could use his versatility.

The player is yet to reach his peak and he is likely to improve further with experience. He could prove to be a bargain buy for Newcastle in the long run.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decides to break the bank for his services in January. Alternatively, they could look to secure a pre-contract agreement with the player and sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Newcastle are not the only Premier League club linked with the Frenchman. He has been linked with clubs like Manchester United as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.