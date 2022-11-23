“Not good enough” – BBC man says West Ham star shouldn’t be at World Cup

Leeds United’s Illan Meslier should be part of France’s World Cup squad in place of West Ham’s Alphonse Areola.

That’s according to former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who believes the Whites’ number one is desperately unlucky not to have been called up to represent Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus.

Speaking recently about the two Premier League shot-stoppers, Robinson said: “I look at the two goalkeepers on the bench [for France], [Alphonse] Areola and [Steve] Mandanda.

“[Lloris’] has got no competition in that squad whatsoever.

“Those two goalkeepers are not good enough to challenge him whatsoever.

“For me, Meslier at Leeds should be in that squad. He’s good enough.

MORE: Exclusive: €50m transfer could be “smart solution” for Man Utd to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

“Areola has hardly played this season, Meslier could come in, he would challenge Lloris as a number one I think.”

Since joining Leeds United from FC Lorient back in 2019, Meslier, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 103 matches, in all competitions, keeping 27 clean sheets along the way.

Do you agree with Robinson? – Should France have taken Meslier instead of Areola? – Let us know in the comments.